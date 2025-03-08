Steelers Must Guarantee Justin Fields One Thing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to land a deal with Justin Fields but as free agency quickly approaches, the nerves surrounding a potential deal - or what happens if Justin Fields and Russell Wilson leave - is growing. For the Steelers, there's a simple solution.
According to numerous reports, there are two things holding the Steelers and Fields apart - money and a guarantee. Fields knows he has a market elsewhere, with the New York Jets becoming more and more of a prominent name in the hunt. He also wants the starting job, and to be guaranteed the role heading into the season.
"The impediments, as I am told them? 1) There IS a market for him and he could chase money. 2) He has to get past any sting/distrust from this season, when there was player/assistant sentiment in the building that he return to the starting spot, but Mike Tomlin chose not to do so," Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.
There's a quick fix for the Steelers, and that's to guarantee him the starting job. Fields checks all the boxes that Pittsburgh should be looking for this offseason. He just turned 26-years-old, is the second-most athletic quarterback in the NFL and already showed the team he can grow. The players and coaches got an opportunity to work with him, and were clearly impressed enough to want to bring him back over Wilson. And with a 4-2 record, it's not like he hasn't show he can win.
On the money side of things, Omar Khan has always been able to work out contracts in the Steelers favor, and this time shouldn't be different. Pittsburgh can workout a deal where Fields gets the money he deserves by proving himself, with enough right now that benefits both parties.
But handing him the starting job shouldn't be a consideration. The Steelers need to find their next long-term quarterback. They have no better option than Fields. And if all he needs is the confidence that he's not going to have competition this summer, the Steelers must give that to him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!