Former Steelers QB Could Start for Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett last offseason just days after signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal. At the time, Pickett requested a trade, not looking for competition with Wilson, and was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the long-run, the trade may have worked in Pickett's favor. The former first-round pick won a Super Bowl with the Eagles as their backup, and is now in position to compete for a starting job - just not in Philadelphia.
After winning a championship, Pickett was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he's now in line to have a shot to start in place of Deshaun Watson. Watson is expected to miss the season with a torn Achilles, and right now, Pickett is the most proven veteran on the team.
Ironically enough, Pickett may have to earn his starting job over Wilson. Wilson and the Browns met during the week, and although a deal didn't get done, the veteran could be on his way to the Browns.
"It’s fine with me as long as I have a chance to compete, that’s all you can ask for,” Pickett said in response to bringing in Wilson. "So having that opportunity is awesome as a player. So I’m looking forward to working with whoever comes in the building."
If Wilson doesn't sign with the Browns, they could look to the NFL Draft next. However, with need elsewhere, they could continue to bulk their roster in other places and avoid drafting a quarterback in a draft with question marks at the position.
Pickett could luck out and be the starter for the 2025 season in Cleveland. Which, would mean he gets two shots at revenge against his former team. He got one in Philly, but spent the game on the bench.
This time, he's hoping to be on the field when the Browns take on the Steelers this season.
