Ravens Release Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet, releasing the eight-year veteran, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Maulet, 31, spent the last two seasons in Baltimore, playing in 17 games with three starts for the Ravens. He recorded 42 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two fumble recovories and one interception during his time with the team.
The two years prior to that, Maulet was in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. The hard-nosed nickel corner played in 33 games with eight starts for the Steelers, recording 106 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recovories and an interception.
After two years with Pittsburgh, Maulet was released, looking for a new deal elsewhere. The Steelers replaced him with Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley in 2023 and then signed undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop and re-signed Cam Sutton the year after.
Maulet will hit the market, and if healthy, should have options for his ninth season. With Nate Hobbs joining the Green Bay Packers on a massive $48 million deal, the stock in slot cornerbacks has risen, and Maulet's name will be notable.
