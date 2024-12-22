Former Steelers QB Struggles as Eagles Snap Winning Streak
PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles watched their nine-game winning streak end in Week 16, with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett leading the way after Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion. And a week after beating his former team, the former first-round pick couldn't do enough to move the Eagles' streak to 10 games.
Pickett took over midway through the opening quarter after Hurts left with the injury. Immediately, he started three for three, connecting with A.J. Brown for a touchdown. But afterward, followed up the drive with an interception, and finished the game completing just 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards.
He also rushed for 13 yards.
The Eagles tallied 33 points, led by Saquon Barkley's historic day of 150 yards and two touchdowns. But with the Washington Commanders determined, the offensive efforts weren't enough.
Washington climbed their way back from a 21-7 deficit to win on a last-second touchdown, 36-33. Jayden Daniels connected with Jamison Crowder with six seconds left on the clock, ending Philadelphia's streak and putting a cap on an impressive day by the rookie quarterback.
Daneils finished the game with 257 passing yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions, and 82 rushing yards.
It's unknown if Hurts will miss more time after the concussion, forcing Pickett into the starting role heading into Week 17. The Eagles are one game back from the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC.
