Former Steelers QB Lands Coaching Job
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers fans remember the electricity that Kordell Stewart provided. Affectionately dubbed “Slash” by beloved commentator Myron Cope in the late 1990s, Stewart was a trendsetter at the quarterback position, displaying an athleticism to match his gigantic arm. It’s a skillset that many teams strive to emulate with their franchise QB today.
In his post-playing days, the former Steelers’ playmaker is taking on a new role: coaching high school. According to a report from Forsyth News, Stewart is taking on the role of volunteer offensive coordinator at South Forsyth High School. He joins a staff led by first-year head coach James Thompson. Speaking to the outlet, Stewart discussed the challenge and opportunity of joining South Forsyth's staff.
"I thought this would be a great challenge,”Stewart said. “I want to use my experience as a player, like they are now, to now become a coach and take in all of those concepts and ideas."
Stewart can certainly provide a unique perspective to the high school athletes playing under him. Over parts of 11 seasons with the Steelers, Chicago Bears, and Baltimore Raves, he played in 125 NFL contests. As a quarterback, he accumulated 14,746 passing yards and 77 touchdowns, as well as 2,874 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. He also hauled in 658 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a pass-catcher.
His best season with the Steelers came during the 1997 season. He led the team to an 11-5 record, throwing for 3,020 yards and 21 touchdowns in addition to 11 rushing scores and 476 yards on the ground. He was the definition of a dual-threat quarterback, just way ahead of his time.
Now, the 52-year-old can impart some wisdom and experience on the next generation of football players. With this new opportunity and challenge in front of him, it will be interesting to see if the South Forsyth football team can display that same dual-threat type of offense and live up to the “Slash” name.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!