Five Head Coach Options to Replace Steelers' Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- The noise surrounding Mike Tomlin's job status with the Pittsburgh Steelers has never been so loud. In season 18 of his tenure, the Steelers are in danger of their first losing season under Tomlin and possibly another missed postseason. There's no denying how great an NFL coach Tomlin is, but for the first time it's possible the two sides split.

It was never expected, but the Steelers might need to begin a cursory look at the NFL's coaching pool to see if there's anyone around the league who could be the next man or woman in charge. While it's not a guarantee that the Steelers will be in the head coaching market next spring, but that shouldn't stop them from evaluating their options. There are five candidates, ranked from most to least likely, that could fit the bill as the next leader of the organization

The Indianapolis Colts are the biggest surprise this season, and a huge portion of the credit belongs to their offensive coordinator, Jim Bob Cooter. Not only does he have an incredible name, but he's also an excellent offensive play-caller and schematics engineer. He also has plenty of experience coaching quarterbacks, dating back to his debut play-calling gig with the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford in 2015. He's the exact opposite of Tomlin tactics-wise, and that might be exactly what makes him the ideal next candidate.

Drake Maye is an MVP candidate with the New England Patriots, and the entire coaching staff is already receiving a ton of attention. No one is more miscast in their coaching position than Brown, who has previous experience as an interim offensive coordinator and head coach with the Chicago Bears.

Brown is also one of several coaches in the league who spent time under the Sean McVay coaching tree, making him even more valuable right now. He's not even 40, either, and he's already worked with quarterbacks like Bryce Young and Caleb Williams in addition to his current role in New England. If the number one priority is finding and developing their next franchise quarterback, Brown is an excellent candidate.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reacts to a play against Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maybe the Steelers want the next great defensive mind as their next head coach, repeating what they went for in 2007 when they hired Tomlin. If so, Kelvin Sheppard, defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is that guy. A former standout linebacker in the NFL, he's been integral to the Lions' ascent over the past few seasons and his coaching role has continued to grow as a result.

Next in line for him is a head coaching gig. He's young, charismatic, insanely intelligent and has the experience to be a respected voice in the locker room. He could help usher in the next era of defensive football in Pittsburgh.

Another direction to go is the current defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, Jesse Minter. The Steelers saw firsthand how dangerous a Minter-led defense is. He knows how to utilize the talent at his disposal, and he schemes up absolute nightmares for opposing offenses to face. Like Sheppard, Minter stands out as a defensive-minded coach who will be at the top of many teams' wish lists in the upcoming coaching carousel.

Josh Grizzard, hereby officially known as The Grizzler, is yet another young coordinator thriving in the NFL. Just 35 years old, he's been instrumental in getting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the top of the NFC South division and helping quarterback Baker Mayfield become an MVP candidate in 2025.

One other perk for Grizzard is he's an Ivy Leaguer. He played college football at Yale University before becoming a student assistant there and has plenty of coaching experience in the NCAA and NFL. It's his first season as an OC, but there's something lucky in that position right now. The previous two (Liam Cohen and Dave Canales) were both hired as head coaches after their first seasons. Maybe Pittsburgh is the right fit for the intriguing young coach.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!