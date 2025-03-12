Bills Sign Former Steelers Starter
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has found a new NFL home, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Ogunjobi was released by the Steelers at the start of free agency after spending the last three seasons in Pittsburgh. He signed with the black and gold after Stephon Tuitt announced his sudden retirement from the NFL. He went on to start 45 of 48 games played for the Steelers, recording 132 tackles, six sacks, and 15 tackles for loss.
His deal with the Bills is set to be worth $8 million, according to Rapoport.
Ogunjobi, 30, will join newly-signed defensive star Joey Bosa on one-year deals in Buffalo. The Bills, who made it to the AFC Championship last season, are still looking to get over the hump and beat the Kansas City Chiefs. They now have two prominant veterans to assist in those efforts.
As for the Steelers, the moved on from Ogunjobi, freeing up $7 million in salary cap space. With Keeanu Benton, they already have an option to replace him at defensive tackle. They've also been very interested in the 2025 NFL Draft, and their most likely first-round pick will come from the defensive line position, with names like Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen being top prospects projected to land in Pittsburgh.
