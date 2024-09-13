Former Steelers CB Giving Broncos Insight on Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a revenge game that won't happen on their side, with Russell Wilson most-likely on the bench in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. But Denver also has a former player looking for a shot at his old team, and cornerback Levi Wallace is making sure to help claim the victory as much as he can.
Wallace spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 18 of his 31 games played and recording six interceptions and 24 pass deflections. This offseason, the team decided not to re-sign him, allowing him to hit the open market, where he eventually landed in Denver.
Now, he's starting for the Broncos, and head coach Sean Payton said he's got some insight that the team is utilizing this week.
"That’s a fair question because they’re running the same defense," Payton told Broncos reporters. "You might ask him about fire-zone rules or certain coverage rules and indicators. That would be much more relevant than having coached a player that’s with another team. It kind of comes up week-to-week. In other words, it’s not uncommon to have players that were on our roster that are going to be on an opponent’s roster. So you get some, but not a lot."
The Broncos are 0-1 heading into Week 2 against the 1-0 Steelers. Both teams are working with new quarterbacks, and while Wallace will want to win this one, Pittsburgh is going to be fighting to win against the team who gave up on their quarterback.
We'll find out how much Wallace still knows, and how much change the Steelers have made with several new pieces in place, especially in the secondary. But with Joey Porter Jr. and Minkah Fitzpatrick still the stars of the backfield, Wallace knows the tendency of the group's two biggest pieces.
