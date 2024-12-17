Former Steelers QB Gets Starting Job With Titans
PITTSBURGH -- The Tennessee Titans are making a quarterback change, handing the starting job to former Pittsburgh Steelers backup and starter, Mason Rudolph - most likely. According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, the team is benching Will Levis in Week 16, likely giving the starting job to Rudolph.
Rudolph got two of the Titans' three wins this season while operating as the starter, and replaced Levis after he was benched for throwing three interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals. He's thrown for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
Rudolph is also the only other quarterback on the active roster, meaning it's hard to believe the team would make a move and then hand the starting job to practice squad QB Trevor Siemian.
Rudolph, 29, was the Steelers' third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent his entire career in Pittsburgh before signing with the Titans this offseason. He's 9-6-1 all time as a starter, with a 8-4-1 record with the Steelers. Last season, he replaced Kenny Pickett during the team's playoff push, leading Pittsburgh to the postseason and remaining the starter heading into the AFC Wild Card game.
The Titans will likely make the official announcement during their practice week as Rudolph begins working with the first team. They'll begin practice on Dec. 18.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!