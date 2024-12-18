Former Steelers QB Named College Head Coach
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is beginning his head coaching career, accepting the job to lead Norfolk State starting in 2025, according to David Teel of the Virginian-Pilot.
Vick and the school began talks several days ago that quickly turned into him accepting the job. The former Virginia Tech superstar and NFL legend will now begin his head coaching career at the college level. The Virginia native now returns to his home state where he'll get a shot to expand his football career, hoping to bring the experience that led to being the No. 1 overall pick to those entering college.
Vick's only coaching experience prior to accepting the job was as an Advisor for the Atlanta Legends in 2019.
Vick finished his career in Pittsburgh, playing five games including three starts in 2015. He went 2-1, completing 60% of his passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns to an interception. He also rushed for 99 yards.
Vick becomes the second former Steelers player this year to take on a new role at the college level. He'll join Ryan Switzer, who moved up from wide receivers coach to pass-game coordinator at Tulsa.
