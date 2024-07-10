Former Steelers CB Helping After Hurricane Beryl
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is pitching in, helping with tree removal and clean up in Texas. The retired defensive back was joined by a work crew to give assistance in Houston, Katy, Cypress, Conroe, Galveston, Spring, The Woodlands, Humble, Sugar Land and Montgomery County following the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl.
"First and foremost, I hope everybody is safe," Nelson said to KPRC2's Aaron Wildon. "I’m very dedicated to helping people get fast relief and clearing fallen trees and helping with storm damage cleanup. I am making myself and my work crew available to help the community after the hurricane."
Nelson said his services are available on an individual basis and victims of the storm can reach out through his social media platforms.
According to Fox26 in Houston, at least four victims have died due to the damages and conditions of Hurricane Beryl. The fast-forming storm became the earliest Category 5 hurricane to form in the Atlantic. It started as a tropical storm on June 28 and hit landfall for the first time on July 1.
Nelson turned 31 this offseason and decided to step away from football to focus on spending time with his family and his newborn baby. The former third-round pick out of Oregon State spent years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.
He spent two seasons with the Steelers, starting 30 games and recording three interceptions, 17 pass deflections, and 109 tackles. He was part of a dynmic group that included himself, Joe Haden, Mike Hilton and eventually Minkah Fitzpatrick.
He finished his career with 130 games, including 115 starts, 13 interceptions, 87 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, one sack, 456 tackles and 11 tackles for losses.
