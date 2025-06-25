Steelers Ready For More: Another Move Ahead
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got their quarterback. Aaron Rodgers took a little while to get to Pittsburgh, but he's here, and with two public appearances under his belt since signing, he's starting to win over pretty much everyone.
Rodgers has everyone fired up about what's to come this season, but the offseason isn't over yet, and the Steelers roster may not be set. This team can use one more missing piece on offense with a wide receiver addition, and will likely find one. The biggest thing isn't making the move, it's making the right one. The right wide receiver trade may not come for some time.
There's also a cornerback out there who's drawing a lot of attention, but it's unknown how much trade interest. The Steelers are calling to check in, but one insider believes that doesn't mean they'll trade for him. Well, there's one person left standing that says they might, and it's time to explain why.
Diving into the offensive line and the running game, there's a lot of optimism about how good the group on the ground can be. The backfield is set. Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson look like the best pairing Pittsburgh has had in some time. Kenneth Gainwell only adds more talent to the mix, and this group could be the best the franchise has seen in years.
The offensive line might not turn out to be good, but that's not on the Steelers' efforts. They have pieced the group together and invested in the right areas as they finally molded what they hope is their long-term front. Only time will tell if it works, but they certainly have the pieces to succeed.
