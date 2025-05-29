Steelers Have Major Questions Surrounding T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through parallel lives on the two different sides of the ball, as their offense has gone through myriad changes while their defense has remained much more consistent personnel wise.
One such player who has exhibited such consistency is linebacker T.J. Watt, who has had a Pro Football Hall of Fame level career up to this point. With the final year of his rookie extension coming up, the linebacker has yet to sign another extension with the team or say anything related to it.
ESPN's Ben Solak wrote about 100 thoughts he had in regards to the offseason and the coming season, and Watt was a significant part of his notes.
"I am not ringing any alarm bells, but I find it interesting that T.J. Watt is in the final year of his deal with pretty much no smoke about an upcoming extension," Solak said. "I find this doubly interesting when you consider that he turns 31 in October and is coming off his worst season as a pro. And I find it triply interesting that Watt has never won a playoff game with the Steelers, who may be approaching a massive organizational overhaul if coach Mike Tomlin cannot figure out the quarterback position. Just a thought!"
Whether or not the Steelers do end up eventually signing Watt, there is no usage in speculating on his signing now when there are other glaring issues with the team. The team currently lacks star power when it comes to quarterback and depth when it comes to the receiving rooms.
The Steelers will need to address the future of their defensive core within the next couple offseasons, but their priorities have and should lie with the offense at this time.
