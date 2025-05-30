Steelers' Broderick Jones Makes Drastic Change
After an up-and-down first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Broderick Jones is set to return to left tackle on a full-time basis in 2025.
The position, which Jones played throughout his collegiate career at Georgia, was left vacant in Pittsburgh this offseason by Dan Moore Jr. after he agreed to a monster four-year, $82 million deal in free agency with the Tennessee Titans.
Jones, a 2023 first-rounder, is now reacclimatizing himself to his natural spot on the field, which has required a bit of a mental reset during OTAs after playing 1,105 of his 1,112 offensive line snaps at right tackle last year, per Pro Football Focus.
“Being back on the left side, I’m trying to get used to things and making sure things are right in my head and not thinking I’m still on the right side,” Jones said. “This is a great time for me to keep building on what I’ve been doing all offseason.”
He added that he slimmed down a bit over recent months to give himself more leeway during the season, which should also boost his quickness and ability to move in space.
"I wanted to come back a little leaner just because it gives me a chance to gain weight going into training camp and throughout the season instead of coming back heavy and then heaving to lose weight just to gain it back, it's a hard process," Jones said. "I just wanted to focus on coming back at a good enough weight to where I could maintain but also gain if I had to. I think I'm like 305-310ish, somewhere in that range. Last year I played at 325, 330."
After taking over for Chukwuma "Chuks" Okorafor as the starter at right tackle in Week 9 of his rookie campaign, Jones allowed 30 pressures and five sacks over 701 snaps according to PFF.
He remained in that role for just about the entire 2024 season once first-round rookie Troy Fautanu went down with a season-ending knee injury in practice ahead of Week 3. Jones would end up ceding 45 pressures and 11 sacks across 630 pass blocking reps on the year.
The Steelers will be tasked with making a decision on Jones' fifth-year option next offseason, and he's ready to prove why he belongs in the team's long-term plans.
“Out here this is the perfect time to hone in on your skills and just try and showcase the best player you are out here, for yourself and the team,” Jones said. “Just make a name for yourself.”
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!