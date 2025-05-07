Steelers Trade: Former Cowboys Player Jabs George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers sent some early morning shockwaves around the league upon trading wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas was reportedly in hot pursuit of Pickens ahead of and during the 2025 NFL Draft as it looked to acquire a running mate for CeeDee Lamb, but it couldn't push a deal across the finish line with Pittsburgh at that time.
Now, Pickens will head to the Lone Star State as he enters the final year of his rookie contract and look to set himself up for a massive pay day while catching passes from Dak Prescott.
The Steelers netted a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder in the move while also sending a 2027 sixth-round selection back to Dallas.
As reactions flooded in from all over the league, one stood out above the rest: former Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent this offseason, doesn't appear too mad that he won't have the opportunity to be teammates with Pickens.
The supposed "beef" between the two players emanates from the Steelers' Week 5 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football last season, in which Pickens finished with a lowly 26 yards on seven catches.
As the final whistle blew in the fourth quarter and Lewis came away with the ball, Pickens yanked him down by his face mask.
Pickens was later fined for $10,230 after the incident, and Lewis was caught on video in the tunnel by 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt saying that the former was "weak" and that Pittsburgh "need a receiver".
That example was one of just several "outbursts" from Pickens last season, which may have contributed to the Steelers' decision to move on from him.
Ironically, Pittsburgh may now need another receiver to pair with DK Metcalf after trading for him in March from the Seattle Seahawks. While it's rostering the likes of Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, it no longer has another true outside threat in the passing game and could look to improve in that area in the near future.
