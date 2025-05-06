Former QB Gives Unofficial Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers for a good long while, and according to one veteran quarterback, Rodgers has a little over two weeks to put a ring on it.
Former Seattle Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck spoke to Colin Cowherd on Monday and mentioned May 27, the first day of OTAs, as a logical make-or-break point for Rodgers.
“I just mentioned the three phases for a veteran quarterback. Phase One feels like a waste of your time. Like, it's just lifting… There's no football there. Anyway, Phase Two, again, you're throwing to guys on air, not that important. Phase Three I think is really important. So for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I believe that's May 27th. May 27th is the start of Phase Three.”
He went on to say, "I would circle that May 27th date as a date that like, it would be really detrimental to be starting the missing time at that point."
Hasselbeck's proposed deadline marks the first day of the Steelers' Organized Team Activities (OTAs). If Rodgers is going to lead the team in the upcoming football season, he's going to have to earn their trust during this important phase.
Art Rooney II, owner and president of the Steelers, offered the veteran QB a bit of urgency as well amid the recent NFL Draft.
"We're still kind of getting the same signals we've been getting recently that he does want to come here," Rooney told Steelers Nation Radio on April 25. "I do think we may get word soon obviously with things starting to crank up here with the offseason program, etc. If he's coming, [we] would like to get him here soon for some of that."
The Steelers have offered no such deadline, and there are no rules that say the man has to attend OTAs. Still, Rodgers would be missing out on important offseason time with the team if he waits much longer. If he does, the Steelers would be remiss not to reconsider their commitment to this particular player.
