Details Emerge From Steelers, George Pickens Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with wide receiver George Pickens, sending the 24 year old to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for draft compensation. The two sides tried to work out a deal during the 2025 NFL Draft, but were unable to. As conversations continued, they finalized a deal for the young wideout after the draft, and the details of the compensation have been released.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Steelers are getting a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and are swapping late-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft with Dallas in exchange for Pickens. The late-round swap will lean in Pittsburgh's favor, with the Steelers receiving a fifth-round pick and the Cowboys receiving a sixth-round pick.
The Steelers have had it in their heads throughout the offseason that they were open to trading Pickens. Steelers On SI reported earlier this offseason that the team was ready to move on, but was not doing so unless they got a trade offer deemed fit. They must have believed their compensation form the Cowboys was enough to make the move.
Pittsburgh added DK Metcalf this offseason and signed the wideout to a five-year, $130 million contract. Once that happened, the belief they would eventually move on from Pickens grew, but the team tried their best to hide it. General mananger Omar Khan said multiple times this offseason that the Steelers were not interested in trading Pickens, all while having conversations of a potential deal.
During the NFL Draft, it was reported the Cowboys and Steelers engaged in talks but could not get a deal done. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Dallas offered a fourth-round pick at the time. Now, they're looking at add to their wideout room, and have met what Pittsburgh was willing to take for Pickens.
Pickens enters the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent in 2026. As for the Steelers, they recently signed Robert Woods, and could look at Calvin Austin to take one their No. 2 role this fall.
