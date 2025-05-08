George Pickens Addresses Steelers Trade Request Rumors
George Pickens set the record straight following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded him to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week.
When asked by DLLS' Joseph Hoyt if he requested a trade from Pittsburgh or not, Pickens dispelled those rumors and clarified that he did not ask out.
Last week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Pickens considered seeking a trade but ultimately opted against it due to his affinity for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers' organization.
The Cowboys were among the teams who had conversations with Pittsburgh about its star receiver at the time of the NFL Draft, though the 24-year-old remained with the black and gold through the conclusion of the event.
A little over a week later, though, the two sides came back to the table and hammered out an agreement that sent Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder and 2027 fifth-round selection.
Pickens will now team up with CeeDee Lamb, one of the league's top receivers, and catch passes from Dak Prescott as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.
As for the Steelers, they're now on the hunt for another outside receiver to pair with DK Metcalf, whom they acquired from the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently extended on a four-year, $132 million deal.
Pittsburgh chose not to take a receiver during the draft, which is a decision it may come to regret, and instead brought in 33-year-old Robert Woods on a one-year, $2 million contract last week.
There's no shortage of veterans available at the position, however, and if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers like he's widely expected to, perhaps one of his former teammates such as Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers or Allen Lazard of the New York Jets could emerge as potential targets.
