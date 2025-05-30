Steelers Release Rookie DL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released a rookie defensive end in the middle of OTAs.
On Twitter, the team announced that they cut Blake Mangelson, who they signed as an undrafted free agent out of BYU with a bonus worth $3,000.
He began his collegiate career with the Cougars as a walk-on ahead of the 2021 campaign. That year, he appeared in seven games and finished with five tackles, two of which went for a loss.
Mangelson's role increased during the following season in 2022, as he logged a total of 13 tackles and one pass defended over nine contests. In 2023, he posted 27 tackles and a half-sack in 12 games while also earning an Academic All-Big 12 First Team distinction.
In his final year for the program in 2024, during which BYU finished with a No. 13 ranking in the AP poll to go alongside an 11-2 record, Mangelson recorded 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery across 13 games.
At the Big 12's Pro Day, he ran a 5.01-second 40-yard dash along with a 1.70-second 10-yard split, 7.56-second three-cone and 4.58-second short shuttle while also putting up 22 reps on the bench press.
