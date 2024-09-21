Growing Belief Steelers Found Their New QB
PITTSBURGH -- After starting their season 2-0 for the first time since 2020, Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Justin Fields is ready to greet his newest fans in the Steelers' home opener against the Chargers Sunday.
Two starting quarterbacks took their talents to the Steelers last offseason. Although former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was acquired a week before Fields, Wilson remains sidelined with a nagging calf injury. Now that the Steelers are returning to the Steel City after their first 2-0 road trip to start a season since 1999, Fields has taken the 'pole position' that once belonged to Wilson.
"The new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh Arthur Smith loves Justin Fields," said ESPN’s Louis Riddick on The Rich Eisen Show. "As [Fields] continues to play faster and more decisive, throwing the football with more accuracy in all quadrants of the field, look out. Look out for this team."
Fields has certainly impressed through his first two games with the Steelers. Fields was touted as a quarterback with a big arm and great running ability coming out of Ohio St. The running ability certainly translated to the NFL finishing his second season with the Chicago Bears with 1143 yards and 7.1 yards per attempt. However, Fields and the Bears' passing offense left something to be desired.
Now through two weeks in the black and gold, Fields is showing signs he might've put it all together. Fields has done a good job keeping his eyes downfield while maneuvering the pocket and then deciding to run if needed rather than taking off at the first sight of danger.
While the Steelers wide receivers have had low production through two weeks of the season (only 273 yards through two games), Fields and third-year wide receiver George Pickens played with a real connection so far. If it weren't for a few untimely penalties, Pickens's WR1 status around the league would quickly go from pencil to pen.
"The one mistake you can never make in the NFL: never say never," said Riddick, a former NFL scout and front office executive with the Philadelphia Eagles. "Never assume every situation is just like the one the player just left and that different situations don't affect players in different ways. What is happening in Pittsburgh is the perfect spot for him."
While Fields loves Pittsburgh and his new situation, the situation certainly loves the new QB back just as much.
"They love Justin Fields personally. They like coaching him and working with him. He is a Steeler. He has the makeup and the demeanor of a Pittsburgh Steeler," said S.I.'s Albert Breer on The Rich Eisen Show.
Last season former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph won three games straight to end the season and that was enough to earn Rudolph the start against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. If Fields treats the home crowd to a win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and plays well, the Steelers starting quarterback may be back up in the air.
"The longer Fields stays in there - and he doesn't even need to be a superstar - the more he shows progress week over week the greater the case becomes for him to stay in there," said Breer.
Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin did name Wilson the starter after signing and before the season started, but with Wilson unable to play, Fields gets the opportunity to seize the moment and the starting job. If Steelers offense keeps clicking and the team keeps winning Fields will likely earn a promotion.
