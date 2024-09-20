Steelers Finally Get Rookie WR Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 3 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers, which included some positive news on the status of rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson.
Wilson was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday while not receiving an injury designation, signaling that he is in line to make his NFL debut this Sunday.
He suffered an ankle injury at the beginning of training camp that kept him out for the entirety of August, including all three of the Steelers' preseason games.
Wilson was then upgraded to a limited participant ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 1 opener versus the Atlanta Falcons, though he was ultimately ruled out of the contest.
At first, he seemed to be progressing and even trending towards playing against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, as he was a full participant in practice early in the week. He was eventually downgraded to limited, however, and was inactive for a second-consecutive game.
Now, the third-rounder out of Michigan figures to factor into Pittsburgh's offensive equation in the home opener. Wilson could eat into some of Calvin Austin III's snaps from the slot, who has logged 34 reps in that role this season, and even challenge Van Jefferson for looks on the outside opposite of George Pickens.
Elsewhere on the report, the Steelers listed quarterback Russell Wilson as questionable with a calf injury. The team has openly prepared for Justin Fields to start a third-straight game, and it would come as a surprise if Wilson were to suit up on Sunday given his level of participation over the past two weeks.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo has not practiced since Aug. 28 due to a pectoral injury and was ruled out. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he wasn't far from returning on Tuesday, but the team clearly wasn't comfortable enough with his situation to push him into action just yet.
Rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu injured his knee during practice on Friday that required an MRI, leading Pittsburgh to list him as questionable. If he cannot play against the Chargers, Broderick Jones would likely start in his place at right tackle.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt was listed as out with a knee injury he suffered against Denver.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!