Texans Sign Former Steelers CB Before Playoffs
PITTSBURGH -- The Houston Texans have acquired the services of former Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad defensive back Anthony Averett.
Averett was a strong participant in the Steelers' summer training camp in Latrobe, but an injury in their first preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills saw Averett not appear in a game for the Steelers this season.
Averett joined the Steelers for his seventh year in the NFL following four years with the Ravens, one with the Raiders and time on both the 49ers and Lions practice squads in 2023. He was initially drafted out of Alabama in 2018, selected by the Ravens with a fourth round pick after winning the national championship in 2015 and 2017.
Averett joined the team following a complete revamp of the secondary, which saw departures in players like Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson in favor of players like Beanie Bishop and Cam Sutton. Along with DeShon Elliot and Donte Jackson, it would be hard for Averett to have made the roster.
In his career, Averett has three interceptions, all three of which coming in his 2021 campaign with the Ravens. Averett has 114 tackles in his career, and started 27 of 51 games played.
With the Texans making the playoffs and injuries piling up in their secondary, Averett could see his named called as their race for the Super Bowl ramps up. The Texans will face the Los Angeles Chargers in their first round matchup, which other than the Steelers would seem to be the easiest matchup for the Texans' secondary.
It is possible, albeit unlikely, that the Steelers will face the Texans in the playoffs. That being said, it would be interesting for the Steelers to face a familiar face in the secondary.
