Colts QB Anthony Richardson Injured vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers versus Indianapolis Colts has been hit with injuries early as both teams lost a starter in the first quarter. For the Steelers, they're now without offensive guard James Daniels. For the Colts, they have lost quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Richardson left the field after being hit by inside linebacker Elandon Roberts in the first quarter. As he fell to the ground, he grabbed his hip and was slow to get up after the play. He walked off the field but returned shortly after. He was ruled questionable to return with a hip injury.
Only a few plays later, he left again, taking another hit and getting up limping. He was then taken to the blue medical tent for evaluation before heading to the locker room with the Colts medical staff.
Without Richardson, the Colts will turn to backup Joe Flacco at quarterback against the Steelers. Richardson left the game after completing three of four passes for 71 yards and leading Indianapolis to an opening-drive touchdown.
The second-year quarterback missed most of last season due to an injury and was replaced by Gardner Minshew. Indianapolis could hold him back to avoid the same situation this season.
This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Richardson's injury and more information becomes available.
