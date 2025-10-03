Steelers Legend Jokes He's Reason Behind Chris Boswell Greatness
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most confidence possible in place kicker Chris Boswell. The veteran has been one of the most accurate and dependable kickers in the NFL over the last decade since first arriving in Pittsburgh.
Former Steelers edge rusher James Harrison believes his motivation was the catalyst for Boswell’s ascent to the top of his position. Harrison spoke recently on his podcast, the Deebo and Joe show, and discussed with his co-host Joe Haden how his words of inspiration were instrumental in Boswell's career.
“This one dude, he’s like the coldest field goal kicker,” he explained. “You got lucky. I made him the greatest kicker alive.”
While Deebo has never been seen as a motivational speaker, he had a special kind of message for Boswell.
“I told that boy if he missed that field goal, he’s gonna wash my back in the shower,” he said. “I scared him to greatness. You’re welcome. I don’t even need no thank you, no appreciation. I don’t need it. Between you and me, and everybody else in the world, we know I made you who you are.”
Fear Motivates
It was perhaps an unusual tactic by Harrison, but it was authentic to the type of player he was during his NFL career. Deebo was a leader on and off the field because of his aggression, determination and outspoken nature. Boswell learned that quickly and through firsthand experience during that first practice, and even if it scared everything out of him, it also motivated him.
His first season with the Steelers, he made 29 of 32 field goals, good for a 90.6% success rate.
In the years since, Boswell has become a superstar kicker. Outside of two difficult seasons in 2018 and 2022, he’s been that model of consistency. In seven of his 10 full seasons with the team, he's made at least 90% of his field goals. In four games this season, he's made six out of seven attempts, including a career-best 60-yard field goal in the season opener.
And maybe the Steelers have Harrison to thank, after all. Deebo’s biggest contributions to the organization are well known. His Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2008 and his unforgettable interception return for a touchdown in the Super Bowl are seared in the memories of the organization and its entire fanbase. But as Harrison points out, he deserves a little bit more credit for unlocking the league's best place kicker and one of the best to do it in the history of the Steelers.
