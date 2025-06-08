Former GM Wants Steelers Rookie to Get Starting Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will boast a completely new quarterback room for the second straight season this upcoming campaign, regardless of whether or not they land future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
The quarterback room will have Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard, but the most intriguing of the bunch is certainly Howard. The National Champion quarterback out of Ohio State has raised interest based on his college play and has caught the eye of many media members, including former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum.
On an appearance on Unsportsmanlike, Tannenbaum spoke about what he finds interesting in regards to Howard.
“I think a new name we should really start talking about is Will Howard. Is there something about the Steelers that they think Will Howard, who, but for a pretty bad workout at the Combine may have been a top three round pick,” Tannenbaum said. “But the Steelers have made a lot more [good] decisions than bad one, guys. And if you look at Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and the years of continuity they’ve had in those respective offenses, as great as Aaron Rodgers once was, he’s gonna be 42 in December.
He then compared Howard to the signing of Aaron Rodgers, who is now the assumed starter for the Steelers.
“Like, are we better off with a young Will Howard that has everything in front of him that’ll be (chomping) at the bit?” Tannenbaum said. “So, to me, the Aaron Rodgers thing, like what are we really getting now at the end of the day?”
With both quarterbacks mentioned by Tannenbaum having serious flaws, it will be interesting to see what the outcome of the decision is, and whether one quarterback or the other would provide the Steelers with a noticeably better chance of success for the coming season.
