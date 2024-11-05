Insider Addresses Steelers, DK Metcalf Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added another name to their list of possible wide receiver targets in Seattle Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf.
The dynamic wide receiver sat out of the Week 9 matchup against the Rams due to a knee injury, and the Steelers have been looking for "any and all" receiver, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
However, Schefter believe Metcalf will not end up a Pittsburgh Steeler.
On an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, co-host Tone Digz asked him about the possibility of the trade.
"That's an example of a curveball I'm not expecting...I've heard nothing about DK Metcalf. That's the first time I've heard about that," Schefter said.
Therefore, it seems unlikely that the Steelers land any significant talent by the time the end of the trade deadline rolls around. The Steelers have struck out on a large amount of big names including Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams this season, but seem determined to make something happen before they run out of time.
While the room was widely thought to have been one of the weakest going into the season, the Steelers do not rank in the bottom five for passing yards on the season.
The Steelers have also done a great job of utilizing their tight ends as well, as Darnell Washington and Pat Friermuth have both been effective at moving the ball down the field. Along with Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson excelling on the ground, the Steelers offense seems to be trending in the right direction for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.
The Steelers have a tough schedule for the rest of the season, with all of their divisional opponents still remaining. It will be quite a test for the Steelers depth, especially at the wide receiver position.
