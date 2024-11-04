Steelers Add Another Name to WR Hunt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers search for a wide receiver that begun this season can only described in one way, and that is as an utter failure.
Misses have included Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian Kirk. That being said, with the trade deadline approaching Tuesday at 4PM, the Steelers are now looking for "any and all" options at the position according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"The Steelers have been making calls and checking on any and all available wide receivers before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, including the Jets' Mike Williams and the Panthers' Adam Thielen, according to league sources," Schefter wrote. "The Steelers will continue pushing in an attempt to improve by the deadline, but they are far from the only team looking to better position themselves for the second half of the season."
Williams has been talked about at length by Steelers' media, with the possibility of his services dwindling as we get closer to the deadline. Although Davante Adams being moved to the Jets makes it slightly more likely, Steelers are unlikely to part with enough capital for the Jets to bite on a deal.
Thielen has been talked about quite a bit less, but another brutal year for the Panthers could see them parting with Thielen in order to focus on the future. The Steelers could use someone like Thielen, whose route running would be in the upper echelon of their receiving room as it is at this point in the year.
Thielen has only played in three games this year with 109 yards and one touchdown receiving, but the season is far from over.
There is an argument to be made that the Steelers do not need to give anything up at this point. However, they've shown interest in everyone, and will likely continue calling for names like Thielen, Williams, Courtland Sutton, Cooper Kupp and maybe others who are not on this list.
