Steelers WR Trade Hits New Turning Point
PITTSBURGH -- The rumors surrounding Brandon Aiyuk and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue swirling. On a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Ray Fittipaldo unwittingly stirred the pot regarding the Steelers' trade pursuits, saying the rumors "had legs." The two sides reportedly were close to a deal months ago, but nothing was finalized.
Meanwhile, the 49ers and Aiyuk aren't helping to quell the rumors either. The two sides are far off in their contract negotiations. The situation worsens with every passing day as the communication and willingness to compromise breaks down.
The star receiver fired the most recent shots. He joined NFL Live and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark recently to vent about his frustrations with the process. Despite wanting to stay with the team that drafted him, he told Clark that he's open to playing elsewhere.
He also requested a meeting with his team, which the 49ers quickly obliged. NFL insider Adam Schefter added some more information about the ongoing situation. The 49ers haven't provided an update on the situation in some time.
The exact topics of discussion in this meeting are unknown. What is known, however, is there will be movement soon. This could bring the two sides closer to finalizing a contract. It could be a productive meeting that gets both sides signing on the dotted line. San Francisco could be ready to pony up and give him $30 million per season. If so, the contract extension will be announced soon.
It could also be a last-ditch effort by both sides to figure out a contract before parting ways. If the two sides are too far off after this meeting, options must be explored again. This opens the door again for the Steelers to attempt a trade for the most talented receiver available.
It's safe to assume that the Steelers' general manager, Omar Khan, calls the 49ers' GM, John Lynch, after he meets with Brandon Aiyuk. In the meantime, the rumors of a trade will intensify. Add this update and the Steelers trade talks are about to hit a serious turning point.
