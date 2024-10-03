Insider Names Steelers Landing Spot for Davante Adams
As the Davante Adams sweepstakes kick into full gear, one NFL insider believes the Pittsburgh Steelers represent the most logical trade destination for the star wide receiver.
During an appearance on Good Morning Football, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport opined that the Steelers make the most sense of any potential landing spot for the Las Vegas Raiders' playmaker due to their current roster situation and willingness to pull off a big move.
"Here would be my team: the Pittsburgh Steelers," Rapoport said. "We spent a lot of time this offseason talking about the Steelers potentially trading for a big-time receiver. I thought so many different times I was getting ready to hit send on the tweet. The trade to the Steelers never happened. They are still looking for a receiver and they are good. They’re a good team. The defense is good. The quarterback situation seems to have solidified with Justin Fields playing probably as well as anyone thought he could. They just need one more weapon. Hard to imagine a better player being available at the trade deadline than Davante Adams. These Steelers have shown they’re willing to do it. To me that makes the most sense."
Pittsburgh's pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk in the offseason was well-documented, so they're clearly in the market for a top receiver to pair with George Pickens.
The Steelers have a team that's ready to take the next step towards Super Bowl contention, and the offense would greatly benefit from adding another weapon into the mix. If it were to take the plunge and execute such a move, Pittsburgh would instantly become one of the more dangerous teams in the league.
The Steelers have been linked to Adams, though a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests that teams such as the New York Jets, due to his connection with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, and New Orleans Saints, as a byproduct of his relationship with former Fresno State and Raiders teammate Derek Carr, are on the top of Adams' wishlist.
Las Vegas appears willing to entertain offers for Adams after he let the team know that he would prefer to continue his career elsewhere. The 33-year-old has a cap hit of $44,100,000 for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons per Spotrac, though those years are non-guaranteed and his contract is likely to be reworked by any organization that acquires him.
