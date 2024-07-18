Steelers Rival Promises Super Bowl Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added two new quarterbacks, made plenty of headline-worthy moves and seemingly boosted their stock in the AFC North this offseason. But the Cleveland Browns remain confident, and their quarterback is promising Super Bowl wins to fans ahead of the season.
Watson took some time out of his offseason to meet with youth players during his annual 7-on-7 tournament. During the event, a local Cleveland high school, the Glenville Tarblooders, presented the Browns quarterback with a State Championship ring, which they won this past season.
The school won the OHSAA Division IV championship in both 2022 and 2023.
Watson paid for the team to create the championship rings, and therefore, they wanted to show their appreciation and reward him one. Watson then returned the favor by making a promise of his own.
"I'm gonna get ya'll that Super Bowl," he said. "We're gonna make that happen. Two rings by the end of the year, man."
While Watson has dealt with injuries and hasn't seen much of the field since joining the Browns in 2022, Cleveland has been a playoff team to watch. Behind Joe Flacco last season, the team made the playoffs before losing the Houston Texans. The last time they were in the race, they beat the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Baker Mayfield was the quarterback at the time.
Watson has played just 12 games for the Browns since being traded by the Houston Texans and signing a long-term deal. He's thrown for 2,217 yards and 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He's 8-4 as the team's starter.
The AFC North will be one of the most challenging divisions in the NFL this season with Russell Wilson joining the group, Lamar Jackson returning from another MVP run and Joe Burrow believing he can be the league's best quarterback. The task won't be easy for Watson, but like every team in the NFL, he believes he's ready for the challenge.
Overcoming the Steelers will be a big part in keeping that promise.
