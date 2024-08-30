Insider: Steelers Door Could Open for New WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on Brandon Aiyuk, watching the All-Pro wide receiver sign a four-year, $120 million with the San Francisco 49ers. And while things nearly turned out in the Steelers' favor, the door has closed.
Maybe another one has started to open, though.
NFL insider Michael Lombardi believes that the 49ers' mega-deal for Aiyuk could begin to crack the door open for another wideout on their roster to be dealt. Depending on where the team sits in the middle of the season, Deebo Samuel may be a name that arises on the trade market, as San Francisco tries to unleash some of their expenses for the 2025 season.
"The 49ers will get overtures regarding Deebo Samuel between now and the trade deadline. Right now--highly unlikely they'd trade him. Early November? Depends on a lot of things," Lombardi wrote on X.
Lombardi points out that a trade right now is likely out of the question, but closer to Week 8 things can change. A lot will have to happen for the Steelers to be in the market still, but that's not out of the realm of possibilities.
If the Steelers do not find an alternative option before Week 1, which they very well could, they'd need to feel they're in contention mid season. That is capable with the front half of their schedule looking better than the backhalf.
They'd also need to feel that Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin were not hitting the mark. Because if any of the three are impressing, there's no sense of urgency to go get a deal done for a big-name wideout worth nearly $30 million per season.
The door is open, at least a little, and the Steelers will likely consider all options throughout the season. But they're not going to wait around for Samuel, and if something appears earlier, expect them to take it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.