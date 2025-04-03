Insider: Steelers Out on Ohio State Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely going to draft a wide receiver at some point in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft despite shoring up the room with the addition of DK Metcalf. George Pickens is unlikely to stay past this season, so the future is unclear at the position for the Steelers
However, insider reports have stated that the Steelers will be passing up on one of the top options in the coming draft in Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are unlikely to look at Egbuka when it comes to their No. 21 overall selection in the upcoming draft. In a question and answer session for the Post-Gazette's socials, Dulac seemed pessimistic on Egbuka becoming a Steeler due to their acquisition of Metcalf.
While Gerry Dulac didn't address the position as a whole, he did say that he doesn't believe the Steelers would draft Egbuka 21st overall after trading for Metcalf. "I doubt it," Dulac said. "But I can tell you I really like him as a perfect fit for the Steelers and a perfect complement for Metcalf when Pickens is gone".
Despite Egbuka being an unlikely future Steeler, there are still good options available in the later rounds. Tai Felton of Maryland and Bru McCoy of Tennessee both could provide immense upside at the position without costing too much draft capital. It seems more likely than ever that the Steelers will not go for either wide receiver nor quarterback with their first pick, and their lack of a second-round selection confounds things further.
It is also possible that the Steelers stick with what they have at the position, as Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson could provide a good amount of depth to a team that could have used some help at the position last season.
