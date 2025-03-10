DK Metcalf Could Mean Steelers, George Pickens Trade
PITTSBURGH -- Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Kenny Pickett before quickly replacing him with Justin Fields. Their quarterback room completely turned over, with Fields and Russell Wilson running the show after two years of Pickett.
This year, the question is whether or not the team does the same thing at wide receiver. With George Pickens entering a contract season, the question all offseason was whether or not the team would extend him or trade him. Now, with the acquisition of DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, that question only gets bigger.
The Steelers were ready to move on from Pickens this offseason if the right offer presented itself. Rumors starting flying around, with several teams being linked to the 24-year-old wideout in a deal. Some made sense and some didn't, but the biggest factor holding everything back was the team's lack of options to replace him.
With Metcalf in place, the team now has options. They can head into free agency, where names like Darius Slayton are on their list, and add another name to their room. That could open the door for Pickens to be dealt to the highest bidder prior to any contract negotiations.
Pittsburgh could also look at it like they have two of the NFL's most freakish wide receivers, who both carry catch radiances wider than almost anyone in the league. As long as Pickens is comfortable and open to playing on the final year of his deal, they'll get at least one season out of the duo, with more on the table if it goes well.
Anything can happen between the two sides, but Metcalf joining the roster, and signing a five-year, $150 million extension certainly makes things interesting. Heading into free agency, with other names on the table as potential signings as well, the Steelers could do just about anything with their star wide receiver, George Pickens.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!