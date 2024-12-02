Russell Wilson Surpasses Ben Roethlisberger in Steelers Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been thrilled with the performance of Russell Wilson since taking over the starting quarterback position. The team has lost just once since he's been under center and the offense has looked markedly improved over the last couple months.
Wilson continues impressing for the Steelers as the season roars on. With Pittsburgh traveling to Cincinnati for a divisional contest against the Bengals, Wilson needed a vintage performance to guide the team to victory. And that's exactly what Wilson did.
Wilson surpassed the 400-yard passing mark during the game against the Bengals. It was the first time he's done that since arriving in Pittsburgh, but it also set a new record for most passing yards against their divisional foe.
ESPN's Brooke Pryor provided some more history on the Steelers versus Bengals. The two teams regularly make for electric football games, but it's been a while since a Pittsburgh QB has dominated through the air like Wilson did. The previous record-high for a Steelers' QB was when Ben Roethlishberger threw for 386 yards during a late season 2005 game.
That record held up for nearly 20 years until Wilson's recent performance. He started it off by going absolutely insane in the first half. He recorded 257 passing yards, setting a personal record for passing yards in a half.
The 13-year veteran and sure-fire Hall of Famer continued his hot run in the second half. He finished the game 29 of 38 passing with three touchdowns and 414 yards in the air.
Wilson is having an outstanding season with the Steelers, his first in Pittsburgh. With this 400-yard game, he's now over 1,600 yards passing on the year and has 10 touchdown passes. The Steelers are 9-3 after a victory over the Bengals, and Wilson's added another line to his impressive resume.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!