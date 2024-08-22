Insider: Steelers WR Search Continues After Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk for weeks now, and while the speculation flares up every few days, it's pretty quiet where things stand today.
So, what if the San Francisco 49ers don't send the All-Pro wide receiver to Pittsburgh? There's just as likely as a chance the 49ers ink Aiyuk to a long-term deal, ending the chase for the Steelers and leaving the question, do they continue looking for a receiver?
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes the answer to that question is yes. After all the effort Pittsburgh put into acquiring Aiyuk, they've shown their hand that they would like to add someone to their wide receiver room before the season. And with roster moves coming fast as the final cut date approaches, Breer believes the Steelers will change course but continue on the same destination.
"I do think the Steelers will keep looking for options at wide receiver—if the Brandon Aiyuk situation doesn’t work out for them," Breer writes.
"And a sign of where they are at the position is how they rebuffed the San Francisco 49ers’ request for a player as part of any potential trade—which is why the Niners looked around at potential second trades, moving one of the picks coming from Pittsburgh—if they’d decided to take the Steelers’ offer (which was in the neighborhood of second- and third-round draft picks)."
The Steelers could bring back a familiar face in JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is "in play" for them, according to sources. They may also begin calling other teams such as the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders and others.
The team continues to praise Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and others, but they have a clear fascination with adding to the room. Aiyuk remains their top choice, but if things don't work out, don't look at the Steelers as a finish product at receiver. Another move could be coming shortly after.
