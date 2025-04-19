Insider Reveals Steelers NFL Draft Plans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just days away from the 2025 NFL Draft and at this point, there's a pretty good idea of the top prospects they have on their list. But the pecking order has yet to be determined. At least until now.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Steelers insider Gerry Dulac revealed on the Rich Eisen Show how Pittsburgh views their needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. And while there's plenty of conversation about quarterback, it isn't the top position the they're after in the first round.
"If you’re looking for a pecking order, Rich, best I can tell, the way they want to approach the draft is defensive line, running back, wide receiver, and quarterback. And you can throw a cornerback in there somewhere," Dulac said.
The Steelers released Larry Ogunjobi this offseason, and if they sign Aaron Rodgers, will have filled nearly all of their holes throughout the offseason. They moved on from Najee Harris this spring, making Jaylen Warren their starter, but could look to add another name to join the mix, and with uncertain with George Pickens' future, adding a wide receiver is expected.
As for QB, that's not very high on their first-round list. The team like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart as first-round options, but they have other needs they'd like to fill, and will look to do so before adding a passer.
"It’s only in the conversation if the other areas they want to address early in the first round, particularly defensive line, doesn’t work out for them," Dulac said. "I don’t see that happening but I’m not going to sit here and tell you they won’t take a quarterback."
So, when the 21st pick rolls around, expect them to be looking at the defensive side of the ball with names like Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen and Derrick Harmon. If all three are gone, look at wide receiver and running back to be their next priority in the first round.
