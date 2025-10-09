Insider Reveals Two Steelers WR Options
For a second-straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be in search of help at the wide receiver position.
There's reason to believe Pittsburgh could make another splash after an offseason full of them, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has named two receivers who could become popular targets before the November 4 deadline.
"It would not surprise me if teams start to call on Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle if the Dolphins continue to struggle, though I highly doubt Miami would entertain that at this point, especially with Tyreek Hill out for the season," Fowler wrote.
"One other receiver from a struggling team to watch could be Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders and Meyers couldn't reach a deal before Week 1 despite his trade request, and with the Raiders sitting at 1-4, interest in the player could tick upward. Anyway, there will be much movement leaguewide, and I suspect enough interest in the receiver position to forecast a move or two."
Would Waddle Make Sense for Steelers?
Waddle took a bit of a back seat in 2024, logging 744 yards and two touchdowns over 15 games, after turning in three straight 1,000-yard seasons to open his NFL career with the Dolphins.
The hit to the 26-year-old's were partially a product of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury troubles, as he missed six games last year, but the former has bounced back so far in 2025 with 295 yards and three scores on 23 catches across five contests.
Waddle could very easily be the top receiver on the trade market if he were to be made available, but Miami could be hesitant to part ways with him considering Hill is now out for the season, as Fowler noted.
Though Waddle is an explosive player and has a ton of upside, he's also under contract through 2028 and is already guaranteed over $16 million in salary for the 2026 campaign, per Over the Cap. He'd form quite the one-two punch with DK Metcalf for the Steelers, but considering his contract situation and what it may take for the franchise to acquire him via trade, he may not be a viable target at the deadline.
Could Steelers Make Move for Meyers?
There was some buzz that Pittsburgh could pursue a trade for Meyers after it was revealed that he requested to be moved by the Raiders, but nothing came together on that front.
While Las Vegas has stumbled early in the season, Meyers has been uber-productive with 25 catches for 290 yards. Barring a Raiders turnaround, it would come as at least a minor surprise if the 28-year-old were to not be dealt considering he's set to reach free agency next offseason.
Though Meyers' upside isn't as high as Waddle's, he's proven to be a reliable option throughout his career and would be the perfect compliment to Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers would undoubtedly have quite a bit of competition for Meyers' services, but it would be worth it for them to make such a move and truly upgrade their offense for a potential playoff run.
