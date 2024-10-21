Mike Tomlin Humbly Brags About Steelers QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin left their 37-15 win over the New York Jets relieved. Tomlin decided to put Justin Fields on the sideline after quarterbacking the Steelers to a 4-2 start, including a 32-13 beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders last week, in favor of Russell Wilson. Wilson was named the starter in training camp but had a nagging calf injury.
The decision was controversial in the eyes of Steelers fans and voices around the league. Fields had played admirably, recording 10 total touchdowns and a 66.3% completion percentage, and the Steelers were winning -- they were tied for first place in the AFC North. Why change things up?
But in the eyes of Tomlin, Wilson played, "excellent" in his Steelers debut. The veteran completed 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 264 yards, two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. Wilson and Pickens, who had his best game of the season with five catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, showed a real connection. Sometimes designed or if nothing else was open, Wilson gave Pickens opportunities to make a play in one-on-one coverage.
"I thought he got better as the game went on, but I'm not surprised by that," Tomlin added. "It's been a while since he's played some ball, but I thought he settled in, knocked the rust off man, and distributed the ball around and played well."
Sunday night started slow for Wilson and the Steelers' offense, leaving fans upset and having their mind made up that Tomlin made the wrong decision -- even going as far as to boo Wilson and the offense early into the first quarter.
But, Tomlin prevailed and looked like the clear winner by the end of the night, and made sure to let everyone know afterward.
The Steelers trailed 15-6 with 3:10 left in the first half. After the first of two Beanie Bishop Jr. interceptions, the Steelers gained momentum that never faded and went on to score 34 unanswered points. Safe to say, the boos didn't last long.
The decision to bench Fields and start Wilson was a bold one, and Tomlin knows it. After the win when Tomlin was asked if starting Wilson was the boldest decision he's ever made, Tomlin said, "That's why I'm well compensated."
Wilson's 264 yards was the most by a Steelers quarterback in their debut in franchise history and the Steelers dropped the most points in a game since Ben Roethlisberger retired. After that kind of performance, Tomlin can rightfully feel vindicated and Wilson can feel secure with his starting job.
