Jaguars Release Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Denzel Mims is back on the free agent market after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Mims signed with the Jaguars after being released by the Steelers this summer. He spent most of last season in Pittsburgh on the practice squad and returned this spring for Organized Team Activities and minicamp. He was then waived prior to training camp as the team allowed him to look for another opportunity before the season.
Mims, 26, was the New York Jets' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has struggled to remain on a roster in the NFL. He played 30 games over three seasons for New York, catching 42 passes for 676 yards before being released. He's since spent time in Pittsburgh, Detroit with the Lions, and Jacksonville.
The Baylor standout is hard to miss on the field, standing 6-foot-3, 207 pounds. After two 1,000-yard seasons in college, he finished his career with 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns. He then stole the show at the NFL Combine by running a 4.39 40-yard dash. But ultimately, despite having some of the best physical attributes of his draft class, he has yet to find a home where he can develop into a contributor.
As for the Steelers, they're continuing to try and find their best group of wide receivers. Coming into the offseason, Mims was believed to have an opportunity to make Pittsburgh's roster, but didn't work out early. Now, the Steelers are sifting through names like Dez Fitzpatrick, Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins to try and decide the end of their depth chart.
They haven't ruled out a trade for Brandon Aiyuk, and could look at acquire another name with roster cuts coming soon. However, a return for Mims is unlikely after the Steelers moved on before camp.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.