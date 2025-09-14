Jalen Ramsey Records First Steelers Interception
Pittsburgh Steelers newcomer Jalen Ramsey made a massive play in his first home game with the team at Acrisure Stadium.
In the first quarter of the team's bout with the Seattle Seahawks, Ramsey picked off Sam Darnold on a pass down the field intended for Cooper Kupp on the initial play of the team's offensive possession.
Ramsey returned it two yards to Seattle's 44-yard line, and the Steelers picked up one first down before settling for a 48-yard field goal from Chris Boswell to cut Pittsburgh's deficit to 7-6.
The Steelers' first defensive series didn't go quite as well, with Darnold finding rookie wide receiver Tory Horton for a 21-yard score.
Ramsey made quite an impact in his regular season debut for Pittsburgh against the New York Jets in Week 1. The 30-year-old finished with three tackles and two passes defended while also coming through with a huge hit on Garrett Wilson in the waning seconds of the game to clinch a comeback victory for the Steelers.
With Joey Porter Jr. out due to a hamstring injury he sustained against New York, Ramsey has become all the more important for Pittsburgh as it looks to begin the year 2-0.
It's no surprise that he's making his presence known in the black and gold at such an early stage either, as he's been one of the best corners in the league since being taken with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ramsey spent parts of four seasons with the Jags. Over that span, he made three Pro Bowls and helped them defeat Pittsburgh in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2017 before bowing out to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Early in the 2019 campaign, the Los Angeles Rams acquired Ramsey via trade for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. He remained with the franchise through 2022 and was a member of their Super Bowl-winning squad in 2021 while twice being named a first-team All-Pro with them.
The Rams dealt Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2023 campaign, and he played with them for two seasons before another trade sent him to the Steelers alongside Jonnu Smith for Minkah Fitzpatrick back in June.
Under contract through 2028, Pittsburgh is hoping Ramsey can remain a staple of its defense for several years to come.
