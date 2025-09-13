Former Steelers WR Looking for New Home
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Acrisure Stadium for their home opener in 2025. Coming off an offensively-charged victory in Week 1, the Steelers hope to improve upon their game and secure a second victory in front of their home crowd.
One former Steelers wide receiver won’t be making the homecoming trip with the Seahawks, however. Seattle released former Pittsburgh pass-catcher Cody White just days before their Week 2 matchup. Needing to address some injuries in their secondary, the Seahawks opted to swap White for veteran defensive back Shaquill Griffin.
It’s a temporary setback for White, who is coming off a professional milestone. Despite being a six-year veteran in the NFL, he had never made an opening week 53-man roster. The practice squad regular broke that trend a few weeks ago, however, when he made the Week 1 roster for the Seahawks. He didn’t play any snaps on offense, but he did return two kicks for 59 yards.
The good news for White is that he’s a vested veteran in the NFL. For this specific scenario, it means that he doesn’t need to pass through waivers to be assigned to Seattle’s practice squad. Effectively, the Hawks swapped the contracts of Griffin and White.
Steelers fans may remember White from his three years with the organization between 2020 and 2022. The organization signed him to their practice squad at the beginning of the 2020 season, where he remained the rest of the season. He then signed a futures/reserve contract with the team that gave him a larger opportunity the next season.
During the 2021 campaign, he played in 15 games during the regular season. Mostly a special teams player, he did factor into a few offensive plays. He caught five passes on six targets for 33 yards with a longest reception of 11 yards. He appeared in just one game with the NFL squad the following season, recording a single reception for two yards. Over his entire NFL career, he’s played in 20 games and amassed eight receptions for 79 yards. He’s still searching for his first receiving touchdown.
White also has another connection to the Steelers through family ties. His father is Sheldon White. Sheldon played six seasons in the NFL. After his playing days, he began a successful coaching and scouting career. He currently works with the Steelers organization as their director of pro scouting, a role he’s held since 2022.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!