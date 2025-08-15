Jalen Ramsey Sends Steelers GM Message About Cam Heyward
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward remain far apart on a new contract or a satisfactory restructuring. The locker room leader and star defensive tackle has been a hold-in at the end of training camp and practices since the news came out that he was seeking an improved deal.
While the Steelers and Heyward try to resolve things before Week 1 against the New York Jets, the rest of his teammates have made it clear how they feel. The locker room has consistently expressed how important Cam is to their defense and overall team, and many are clamoring for Heyward to get the bag that he deserves.
Included in that bunch are the team’s two newest cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay. The pair of Super Bowl-winning defenders joined Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast to discuss the end of training camp and the upcoming season. Inevitably, the topic of contracts came up and Ramsey revealed that one of his questions for the Steelers before accepting the trade was if they would get the T.J. Watt extension done, which management assured Ramsey would happen.
Heyward quickly pivoted away from the contract talk to another subject after the veteran corners voiced their support of him getting more money. That wouldn’t be the last of these comments from either player, however. At the end of the episode, Ramsey took one more opportunity to send a message to Omar Khan and the rest of the Steelers management team.
“We can’t wait to be on that field with you Week 1 after, you know, everything goes down, everything gets situated” he told Heyward. “We need all of y’all out there Mr. Omar. I’ve got a lot of respect for you Mr. Omar. You’ve taken care of me, T.J., Slay. Cam is next. We’re excited, man. We’ve got potential to do something great if we got all our guys out there happy and feeling like they’re valued. I know something about feeling valued and getting what you deserve.”
Slay took several opportunities to chime in as well. When the contract talks first came up, Slay asserted that the defense needs Heyward and his contract situation to be resolved.
“And we need you too to get it (contract negotiations) done,” Slay said. “We need you too.”
“We’re not playing about y’all,” Ramsey added. “We stand on the table for y’all.”
The Steelers are reportedly holding firm on Heyward. They are unwilling to give him more money or tear up his current deal to finalize a new one. Until one side budges, this stalemate will go on. Ramsey and Slay are hoping it wraps up before they take on the New York Jets in Week 1.
