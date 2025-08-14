Steelers Assistant GM Addresses Cam Heyward Hold-In
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have star defensive tackle Cam Heyward during their second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The hope is that they will have their locker room leader back for their regular season schedule when they take on the New York Jets.
The status of the contract negotiations between the Steelers and Heyward has not progressed to a resolution. Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein asked Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl where things stand and if the organization is reaching a state of worry regarding the stalemate.
Weidl informed the media that the negotiations are being handled by general manager Omar Khan directly and he would leave those particulars to him and Heyward's representatives. What he could say, however, was how exemplary a human and professional the long-time Steelers defender is
"Omar (Khan)'s running point on that," he told reporters. "I'll stay out of that in respect for those involved in the process. Cam's a great player... He means a lot to the organization. He knows how to get ready to play."
Heyward has not participated in over a week since his hold-in began. The 36-year-old defensive tackle is seeking a restructred deal just one year after signing a contract extension with the organization. In a recent media session, Heyward explained his perspective on the
"I understand I signed the contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told them, when I have an All-Pro year, expect me to come back and be contract and see what it was,” he told reporters during training camp at Saint Vincent College. "But, I think everybody kind a giggled a little bit, but in my head I use it as motivation."
Heyward did, to his credit, have a hell of a 2024 season. Despite playing in his age-35 season, he played in all 17 games. He blocked 11 passes at the line of scrimmage and recorded eight sacks. There's no doubt that he is still one of the most effective and nastiest defensive tackles in the NFL.
The two sides have a couple of weeks to figure things out. There is a sense that the two sides can come together quickly, but when that will happen remains to be seen. Khan and Heyward continue to negotiate and go back and forth, but when Week 1 against the Jets kicks off, the Steelers hope their locker room leader is on the field and contributing.
