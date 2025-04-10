Justin Fields Opens Up About Steelers QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2024 season with former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as the starting quarterback for the team.
Following a 4-2 start down the easiest stretch of games for the team, the Steelers moved in a different direction, opting for the veteran former Denver Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson.
Despite playing winning football, Fields initially stated that he believed he was not playing good enough, and that led to his demotion. Now, looking back on it, Fields has changed his tune.
“It was different for me and a space I wasn’t really comfortable," Fields said. "But Coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team. I’m never going to go against that. I just tried to change my perspective and get better in practice.”
With an impressive statistical performance through six games having 10 touchdowns to one interception, the benching came as a surprise. Now, despite his earlier comments about his lack of performance, we get a view into his thoughts on the matter and they line up quite a bit more with how he played.
While Wilson provided good moments in certain games such as the wins against the Giants and the Commanders, his lack of mobility proved to be a massive liability that put him on par with Fields by season's end. With neither quarterback providing sufficient results to a Steelers team used to success at the position due to former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the team would then move on from both quarterbacks heading into this coming season.
Now, Fields will get a chance to lead another team to potential success in the New York Jets. Fields will reunite with college teammate Garrett Wilson and try to lead a floundering Jets squad to their first division title in 23 years.
