Chargers Get Massive Boost for Steelers Game
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is trending towards playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 despite dealing with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport had previously reported that Herbert was "extremely limited" in practice on Thursday and that his effectiveness would be hindered moving forward, though Los Angeles never expected him to be inactive this Sunday.
"He was limited in practice [Thursday] with an ankle injury," Rapoport said. "Had X-rays, had an MRI after the game. My understand was it was mostly clean, so it didn't seem to be a major injury ... He was, I would say, extremely limited yesterday. Shown heavily taped, really moving very little. He is going to try to get out there. It sounds like the Chargers expect him to get out there. You just wonder how actually effective Justin Herbert is going to be against the Steelers."
Herbert went down with the injury in the third quarter of the Chargers' Week 2 contest against the Carolina Panthers. After having his ankle checked out in the medical tent, he returned to the game and did not miss a snap.
As Rapoport stated, Herbert also received X-rays and an MRI that cleared any worries of a long-term ailment.
His ankle was heavily taped throughout the week, however, and he was listed as questionable on Los Angeles' final injury report of the week on Friday.
It's not uncommon for players to try and fight through high ankle sprains, but given Herbert's lack of participation in practice and some worries about his level of play while dealing with the injury, it's worth wondering what version of the star quarterback will show up at Acrisure Stadium.
On Pittsburgh's side, Russell Wilson is likely to be among the team's inactives for a third-consecutive contest with a calf injury while Justin Fields earns another start.
