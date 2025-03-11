Dolphins Sign Steelers OL
Another member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line is heading elsewhere in free agency.
After left tackle Dan Moore Jr. agreed to a massive four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans earlier in the day, the Miami Dolphins have brought in guard James Daniels on a pact worth $24 million over three years, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Daniels tore his Achilles in Pittsburgh's Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts this past season, which prematurely ended his year while rookie Mason McCormick took over in his absence.
The 27-year-old came to terms on a three-year contract totaling $26.5 million with the Steelers in March 2022.
Daniels started all 17 games in his first year with the team and played 100% of the offensive snaps.
In 2023, he started all 15 contests he appeared in and allowed just a single sack across 576 pass blocking reps, per Pro Football Focus.
Daniels began his career with the Chicago Bears, whom selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Iowa.
Over his four campaigns with the franchise, he started 48 games and suited up for a total of 54.
