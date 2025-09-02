Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Named in Shocking List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the longest tenured head coach in the NFL. Since 2007, Mike Tomlin has led the Steelers with great succes, including a Super Bowl victory in 2009.
Despite never having a losing season as the Steelers head coach, something never previously accomplished by such a long-tenured coach, and an unwavering faith from ownership, Tomlin is still under fire. The past few off-seasons have consisted of chatter and speculation that he is on the hot seat as the Steelers head coach. He was recently given surprisingly strong odds of being the first coach fired in the NFL this season, and another major publication is doubling down on that possibility.
In a recent article by Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post, he listed his most likely candidates to be fired during the NFL season. Topping the list was Tomlin, who he gave a 69% chance of being let go during the 2025 campaign. The overwhelming reason why was for the Steelers' lack of playoff success over the last decade under Tomlin.
“However, the Steelers’ regular season consistency hasn’t translated into postseason success of late,” he wrote. ”Pittsburgh last won a playoff game following the 2016 season, and has lost in the first round of the playoffs in four of the last five years. In a vacuum, a coach with this track record of postseason futility would have been shown the door already, but Tomlin’s historically strong regular season consistency — along with his reputation as one of the NFL’s best coaches — has insulated him to this point."
Greenberg has a point that Tomlin’s playoff record leaves much to be desired. In his career, he’s established a record of 8-11 in 19 postseason games. Their last postseason victory came in 2016, when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Since then, they've lost six consecutive playoff games and missed the postseason entirely three times.
But what remains is that Tomlin is one of the best players’ coaches and his reputation around the NFL is sterling. Players of all varieties love coming to Pittsburgh because of Tomlin. The additions of superstars like Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey were credited to Tomlin’s leadership and coaching skill set, while rookies like Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black have sung their head coach’s praises since joining the organization.
Which is why Tomlin won’t be fired during the season. It just won’t happen. The Steelers could move on from their long-time head coach eventually, but they will never fire Mike Tomlin mid season. Any suggestion otherwise is simply unfounded and speculation.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!