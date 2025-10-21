Steelers' Mike Tomlin Has Six-Word Response About Micah Parsons
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are quite familiar with superstar edge rushers. After all, they’ve been home to some of the best at the position since the 1970s. That tradition continues today, as the likes of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have formed one of the top outside linebacker trios in the entire NFL.
That’s what makes Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin qualified to discuss and assess the top edge rushers in the NFL today, and their next opponent has one of the very best in the game right now.
Speaking to reporters during his weekly press conference, Tomlin was asked about Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons and if he was on the same level as Watt or Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Tomlin provided a humorous answer to the question that also set the record straight.
“Most certainly,” he said after laughing for a moment. “I think his paycheck indicates so.”
The Best of the Best
Parsons has certainly been one of the top defenders in the NFL since entering the league in 2021. Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, the 26-year-old star has been impactful with both organizations he’s suited up for. In four seasons with the Cowboys, he accumulated 52.5 sacks and 256 total tackles. He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Cowboys.
Playing in his first season with the Packers, he’s showing just how valuable a defender he is, regardless of the scheme and team he plays for. Through his first six games with Green Bay, he's recorded 5.5 sacks and getting to the quarterback from various spots on the field. He's also chipped in 16 total tackles.
O-Line Test
The offensive line of the Steelers will draw another challenging test when the Packers come to Acrisure Stadium. That position group has been improving over the past few games, keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers upright with success. They haven’t allowed a sack in two consecutive contests, showing an encouraging step in the right direction.
It’s especially going to test left tackle Broderick Jones, who has also taken strides this season. Going up against Garrett and the Browns in Week 6, Jones kept Garrett in check the entire game. It was an impressive showing from the constantly doubted tackle, and now he gets another huge challenge and MVP-level defender in Parsons.
