Minkah Fitzpatrick's Thoughts on Adding Brian Flores to Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro is working with Brian Flores for a second time.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick has worked with Brian Flores before, and the league's new highest paid safety is thrilled to have him on his team again. 

Flores joined the Steelers after his termination from the Miami Dolphins. His participation on the coaching staff has been met with nothing but high praise, which now includes Fitzpatrick. 

"Coach [Flores], he's a great coach. He's a smart guy. He's a guy that lives to a high standard, and he's a piece that I think we really needed," Fitzpatrick said. 'He's a real detailed oriented guy, detail oriented coach. He's not a guy that's going to let things be brushed to the side, he's going to address them, he's going to be direct. He might not tell you exactly how you want to hear it, but he's going to tell you. That's important to have in the locker room when you have guys that may have egos and what not. He's going to get on you. 

"He's a great coach. I'm excited to have him. He's focused and locked in on winning, and if that's what his goal is, I'm happy to have him here."

Flores is working with the inside linebackers but has dipped his hat in all of the defensive positions since arriving in Pittsburgh. With Fitzpatrick getting back on the field as a full participant come training camp, Flores will now get an opportunity to mesh their winning ways as well. 

