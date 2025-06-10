Myles Garrett Takes Shot at Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has just signed his contract with the team and has a star on a divisional rival taking shots at him.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke with reporters at mandatory minicamp and addressed a question about his thoughts on Rodgers, who he'll face twice this season, home-and-away, in AFC North Divisional battles.
"What do I think about him? I think it's a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard," Garrett said on Rodgers.
Garrett has played the Steelers 14 times since his rookie season in 2017, with 44 tackles (31 solo), 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
His most infamous moment in the rivalry between the Browns and Steelers came in the Week 11 Thursday Night game in Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2019.
Garrett sacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with less than 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a 21-7 win for the Browns. Rudolph and Garrett went after each other, after Rudolph didn't care for how Garrett tackled him, which eventually saw Garrett rip Rudolph's helmet off and then hit him with it.
The NFL suspended Garrett for the rest of the season, as he missed the final six games, and fined Rudolph $50,000 for the incident.
Garrett has faced Rodgers once in his career, in a 24-22 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 on Christmas Day at Lambeau Field, where he had one tackle and one quarterback hit on Rodgers.
Rodgers signed with the Steelers on June 6 for a one-year, $13.6 million deal. This includes $10 million guaranteed plus increasing to up to $19.5 million on incentives.
The 41-year old is coming off a 2024 campaign with the New York Jets in 2024, where he went 5-12 in 17 starts, completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and got sacked 40 times.
Rodgers ruptured his achilles in his first ever game with the Jets in the regular season opener vs. the Buffalo Bills, which sidelined him the entire 2023 season and affected him last year.
